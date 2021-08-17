Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY):

8/6/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

8/4/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

7/28/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

7/22/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

7/19/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

7/7/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

6/28/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

AY traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

