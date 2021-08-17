Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE NUE opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

