25,000 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 71,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,156. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.