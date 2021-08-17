Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,265.90. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,213.90. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

