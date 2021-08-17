Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,906. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.85. 541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,991. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

