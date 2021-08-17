Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $236,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.04 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

