Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,751.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,557.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

