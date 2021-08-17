EUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,316.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $11,316.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.01073609 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000106 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 194.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,288,458,718 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

