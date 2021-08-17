Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Stryker by 113.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK stock opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

