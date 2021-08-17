Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.63 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after buying an additional 210,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

