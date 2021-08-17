Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

