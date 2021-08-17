SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $912.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth $112,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth $181,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in SFL by 212.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SFL by 58.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.