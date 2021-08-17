GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

