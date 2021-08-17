Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA opened at $229.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

