Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 530,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.