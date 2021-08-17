Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Up 34.0% in July

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.62. 527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,865 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.