Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmmi by 346.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 312,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,199,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,939,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

