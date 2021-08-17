Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Acquires $11,970.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $345.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

