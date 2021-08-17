Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,150.51).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($30,376.27).

The Quarto Group stock traded up GBX 3.24 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 95.74 ($1.25). 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.40. The firm has a market cap of £39.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.75 ($1.25).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.