Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97,182.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $97,182.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,289,174 coins and its circulating supply is 7,393,218 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

