IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0326 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $536.58 million and $89.70 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00939098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050184 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

