Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $29,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

CMI stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,317. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

