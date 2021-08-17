Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,326 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,941 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

