Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,286 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $32,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,262 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. 36,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

