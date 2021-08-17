Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 44,325 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.42% of Autoliv worth $35,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Autoliv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. 456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

