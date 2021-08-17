Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.14. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

