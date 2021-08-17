ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

