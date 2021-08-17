Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 176.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 79,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

