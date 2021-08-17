Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

