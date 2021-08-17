Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,255,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,130.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,212.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

