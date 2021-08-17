GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324,700 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

