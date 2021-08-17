Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $261,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

