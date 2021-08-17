Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after acquiring an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

