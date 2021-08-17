Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

