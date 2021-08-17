The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

NYSE SO opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

