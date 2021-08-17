Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $37,688,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

