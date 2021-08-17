Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,223,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.97 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.