Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

