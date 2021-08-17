Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iStar by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iStar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAR. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

STAR opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

