Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

