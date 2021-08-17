Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $46.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.59% from the company’s current price.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $710.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,388,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

