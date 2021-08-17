IoT Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $1.36 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002423 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062489 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

