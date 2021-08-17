Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $69,166.35 and $58.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021659 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,974,569 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.