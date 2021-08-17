$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $11,581,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 154.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 495.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

