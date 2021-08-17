Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.66 and the highest is $6.97. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.98 to $27.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.55 to $30.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $488.14 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

