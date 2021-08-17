Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $364.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $308.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

NYSE:ACN opened at $328.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.61. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $328.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $141,343,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

