-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

