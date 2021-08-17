Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,482.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

