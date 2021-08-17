Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 292,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 227,981 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

