Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 197,800 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 197,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000.

Separately, Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,260,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.96. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.